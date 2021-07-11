Protestors want National Trust to ban ‘trail’ hunting on its land
Campaigners from the League Against Cruel Sports were in Cambridge on Saturday to call on the National Trust to stop licensing ‘trail’ hunting on its land.
Volunteers and staff from the national animal welfare charity, including one in a fox costume, gathered outside Cambridge Guildhall to urge the public to take action.
Nick Weston, head of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “It is evident that tragically fox hunting is still taking place despite the ban.
“We are calling on the National Trust to stop licensing ‘trail’ hunts on its land once and for all.
“The overwhelming majority of the public oppose fox hunting and it’s time to consign this barbaric activity to the history books for good.”
He said fox hunts have come under the spotlight recently after senior figures within the hunting lobby “were caught seeming to admit that ‘trail’ hunting, one of the excuses they use, is a ‘smokescreen’ for the chasing and killing of animals”.
Mr Weston added: “The National Trust to its credit suspended the licensing of trail hunting after this, but it’s now time to have the ban made permanent.”
A fox hunting ban outlawed fox hunting in England and Wales in 2005.
The League Against Cruel Sports claims to have nearly 500 separate eye-witness accounts of suspected illegal hunting in 2019/2020.
The day of action in Cambridge marked the launch of a series of League actions taking place across the country this summer.
The National Trust says hunting wild mammals with dogs was banned in England and Wales by the Hunting Act of 2004: National Trust land is no exception.
A statement on their website says: “The law does allow what is known as trail 'hunting' to continue.
“This activity involves people on foot or horseback following a scent along a pre-determined route with hounds or beagles.
“It effectively replicates a traditional hunt but without a fox being chased, injured or killed.”
The statement adds: “We have taken the decision to pause trail hunting on National Trust land and will not be granting any new licences for the remainder of the season.
“We do not currently have a date when this will be reviewed.”