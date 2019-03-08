The day parts of Cambridge became traffic free as Extinct Rebellion campaigners staged climate change protest

Extinct Rebellion campaigners brought part of Cambridge to a stand still on Saturday in their latest climate change protest. Surprisingly some residents and visitors enjoyed the traffic free experience. Picture; JAC WILLIAMS Archant

Cambridge ground to a halt on Saturday - but many people found it an uplifting experience.

Several roads within the city were blocked by climate protestors but many Cambridge residents and visitors enjoyed the experience.

It was part of The Streets for Life protest as part of the Extinction Rebellion campaigns that is going on throughout the country and in many parts of the world.

Organisers apologised for the disruption but insisted that councils and police and transport operators were given early notification of the protest.

