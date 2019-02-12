Woman dies in collision with moped in Cambridge that was being pursued by police: two arrested

A woman was killed in Cambridge this afternoon after being involved in a collision with a moped being pursued by police.

The collision between the moped and the female pedestrian happened at about 2.15pm in Arbury Road.

The woman was treated by paramedics but was declared dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said they had “attempted to stop the moped shortly before the collision, therefore the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed”.

The road has been closed while investigations take place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and possession with intent to supply drugs.

Anyone who saw the collision should call police on 101 quoting incident 232 of today or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report