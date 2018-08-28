Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drug dealers found guilty of the brutal murder of 45-year-old Cambridge ‘customer’ who had arranged to meet them to buy pre ordered drugs

PUBLISHED: 12:36 29 January 2019

Juned Ahmed, 18, (left) and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Peter Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year. Both men have been found guilty of murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Juned Ahmed, 18, (left) and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Peter Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year. Both men have been found guilty of murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Two drug dealers have been found guilty of murdering a Cambridge man in a frenzied knife attack.

Murder victim Peter Anderson. Juned Ahmed, 18, and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Mr Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year. Both men have been found guilty of murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICEMurder victim Peter Anderson. Juned Ahmed, 18, and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Mr Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year. Both men have been found guilty of murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Juned Ahmed, 18, and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Peter Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year.

The court heard Mr Anderson, also known as Blue, had gone to the railway bridge on Stourbridge Common to buy drugs he had ordered on the phone from the ‘RJ’ drugs line.

It is not known whether the attack was a result of mistaken identity in relation to a robbery on Ahmed the day before, or “simply because they didn’t like the way he looked”, but Mr Anderson was left seriously injured.

Passers-by stopped to help and then paramedics and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, in a critical condition. However, he died shortly after arrival from a stab wound to the heart.

Ahmed, of Kings Road, Newham, London, and Hussan, of Eversleigh Road, Newham, London, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on the day of the murder, and Ahmed admitted being in possession of a knife.

But both claimed they were not at the railway bridge and were not involved in the killing, however, today both were found guilty of murder.

The jury also found Hussan guilty of being in possession of a bladed article - a knife.

Today, Chanell Law, Peter’s fiancée, said: “These evil individuals have taken the love of my life from me and have left me totally devastated.

“Blue was a good and kind man. Individuals like these two need to realise the consequences of carrying knives. They have ended Blue’s life and ruined their own lives.”

Detective Chief Inspector Al Page, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, paid tribute to the courage of witnesses, some of whom were drug addicts, who came forward to give evidence in court.

He said: “Peter was trying to buy drugs on Stourbridge Common on July 25 last year but he was met by the sort of brutality no one should ever have to encounter.

“We may never know why he was attacked but there can be no justification for what happened. It has left his friends and family in devastated and I hope today’s convictions give them some crumbs of comfort.

“There were no eye-witnesses to the murder and evidence had to be painstakingly obtained and analysed.

“It was not possible to establish who wielded the knife but Ahmed and Hussan were both present and intended to cause serious injury, so are responsible for Peter’s murder.”

Sentencing will take place on February 22.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Most Read

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Drug dealers found guilty of the brutal murder of 45-year-old Cambridge ‘customer’ who had arranged to meet them to buy pre ordered drugs

Juned Ahmed, 18, (left) and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Peter Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year. Both men have been found guilty of murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Caught with drugs at Cambridgeshire music festival, judge jails offender from London to four years in prison

Maxwell Silwano, 27, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (January 25) after he was found guilty of numerous drugs offences after he was caught with drugs and cash at the Secret Garden Party near Huntingdon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists