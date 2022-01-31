News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Make a ‘positive change’ says MP after backing charity’s campaign

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:32 PM January 31, 2022
Updated: 3:33 PM January 31, 2022
Cambridge MP David Zeichner (second left) pictured with EACH staff outside their store in Histon Road, Cambridge.

A Cambridge MP is urging residents to make a ‘positive change’ after backing a charity’s campaign to recruit extra shop volunteers. 

MP Daniel Zeichner has got behind East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices' ‘we need you’ campaign after visiting the EACH store in Histon Road, Cambridge. 

It comes after the charity’s two-week recruitment drive to encourage more volunteers to lend a hand in one of its shops across Cambridgeshire. 

Daniel met staff including EACH’s area retail manager, Simon Foster and shop manager, Sue Botham during his visit. 

He also pitched in by helping sort bags of clothes, picking out saleable stock, tagging items and hanging them on rails. 

“EACH need our help and that’s why I was delighted to lend my support to their campaign,” said Daniel. 

“I hope it will similarly prompt residents to come forward and help make a difference to their communities.” 

He added: “I urge residents to step up, get involved and help make a positive change.” 

For more information about volunteering, head to EACH's website or email volunteerservices@each.org.uk.

