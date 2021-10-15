Mosque trust named RIBA client of the year 2021
- Credit: Morley von Sternberg
Cambridge Mosque Trust has been named by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) as the winner of the RIBA client of the year award 2021.
The annual RIBA award recognises exemplar clients who champion and commission outstanding architecture.
In 2009, the trust commissioned Marks Barfield Architects to create Cambridge central mosque.
It’s a ‘breath-taking highly-sustainable' place of worship for the local Muslim community that took over ten years to complete.
Consisting of an Islamic Garden and prayer hall, with capacity for over 1,000 worshippers, it offers a calm oasis to its visitors.
Chair of the RIBA client of the year jury, Jo Bacon, said: “The trust demonstrated personal commitment to deliver highly sustainable work of contemporary architecture.
“This is culturally embedded in the history of those who use the building but also appropriate and generous to the civic life of the city.”
