News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Mosque trust named RIBA client of the year 2021

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:16 AM October 15, 2021    Updated: 10:17 AM October 15, 2021
Cambridge central mosque was built by Marks Barfield Architects and took over ten years to complete.

Cambridge central mosque was built by Marks Barfield Architects and took over ten years to complete. - Credit: Morley von Sternberg

Cambridge Mosque Trust has been named by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) as the winner of the RIBA client of the year award 2021. 

The annual RIBA award recognises exemplar clients who champion and commission outstanding architecture. 

In 2009, the trust commissioned Marks Barfield Architects to create Cambridge central mosque. 

It’s a ‘breath-taking highly-sustainable' place of worship for the local Muslim community that took over ten years to complete. 

Consisting of an Islamic Garden and prayer hall, with capacity for over 1,000 worshippers, it offers a calm oasis to its visitors. 

Cambridge central mosque was built by Marks Barfield Architects and took over ten years to complete.

Cambridge central mosque was built by Marks Barfield Architects and took over ten years to complete. - Credit: Morley von Sternberg

You may also want to watch:

Chair of the RIBA client of the year jury, Jo Bacon, said: “The trust demonstrated personal commitment to deliver highly sustainable work of contemporary architecture. 

“This is culturally embedded in the history of those who use the building but also appropriate and generous to the civic life of the city.” 

Cambridge central mosque was built by Marks Barfield Architects and took over ten years to complete.

Cambridge central mosque was built by Marks Barfield Architects and took over ten years to complete. - Credit: Morley von Sternberg

Most Read

  1. 1 Police pursuit of suspected hare coursers ends in success
  2. 2 Envar deny responsibility for county's fly invasion
  3. 3 Prison escapees found with stolen £30,000 car thanks to quick-thinking neighbour
  1. 4 Police investigation after village pavilion covered in graffiti
  2. 5 Illegal poachers stopped in their tracks by eagle-eyed public
  3. 6 Dramatic pictures catch harvester on fire in 4am blaze
  4. 7 Man jailed for historic sexual abuse 'convinced child victims it was normal behaviour'
  5. 8 Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder
  6. 9 Rats are causing 'abhorrent situation' in town, admits councillor
  7. 10 Stolen French bulldog reunited with Wisbech owners 160 miles away
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Maid's Head in Wicken hit with a one-star food hygiene rating - but the team have taken drastic action to improve.

Lesson learnt after pub gets one-star food hygiene rating

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Prospects Trust Unwrapped on Lynn Road in Ely has been given the green light for its 'canopy of care'

Planning | Video

Planning permission approved for 'canopy of care' in Ely

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Care payments found by Cambridgeshire County Council new HQ

Cambridgeshire County Council

Woman seeks answers over £7,000 mystery into late mother's care

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Four £100,000 one-bedroom homes have gone up for sale at the Old Tannery, Forehill, Ely.

Housing

Four £100k one-bedroom homes up for sale in Ely

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon