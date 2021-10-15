News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
On top of the world: CMAT staff complete 10 Peaks charity challenge in 10 hours

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:55 AM October 15, 2021    Updated: 12:28 PM October 15, 2021
Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) staff after completing the Lake District 10 Peaks challenge in 10 hours.

Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) staff after completing the Lake District 10 Peaks challenge in 10 hours.

Staff from the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) pushed themselves to the limit as they took on the Lake District 10 Peaks challenge in 10 hours on October 10 to mark the Trust’s 10th anniversary.

The Lake District 10 Peaks Challenge was a one-day event which drew in 11 summits over a walking distance of 17 miles and saw CMAT staff encounter difficult terrain, lengthy ascents and steep descents along the way.

The challenge required a great deal of endurance and strength from the brave group of staff who completed the linear route, which started in Buttermere and ended in Great Langdale.

Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust staff Simon Warburton and Sarah Louise during the 10 Peaks challenge

Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) staff completed the Lake District 10 Peaks challenge in 10 hours for charities including Ely Foodbank: Simon Warburton and Sarah Louise.

Each member of staff walked to raise money and awareness for a particular charity based in the local area of a CMAT academy.

The charities involved include Ely Foodbank, Northamptonshire Mind, Sawtry Foodbank, Opportunity Playgroup and Wooden Spoon.

Any money raised will be split equally between these charities.

The estimated completion time of the challenge is around 12 hours, but the colleagues completed the journey in just 10 hours and 10 minutes.

They also bravely returned to work the following morning.

To sponsor or donate to the fundraiser, click here

