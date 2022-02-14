Comedian Jimmy Carr's Cambridge Corn Exchange gigs in February and March will still go ahead. - Credit: PA

Two Jimmy Carr gigs in Cambridgeshire will still go ahead despite the comedian’s ongoing controversy over a joke about the Holocaust.

A clip from the 49-year-old's new Netflix series ‘His Dark Material’ shows Carr joke about the Holocaust and "six million Jewish lives being lost".

He then made a remark about the Roma and Gypsies killed in the genocide.

The TV star’s management team has assured Cambridge City Council that none of that material will appear in his Corn Exchange shows on February 16 and March 30.

A council spokesperson said: “The appearances were rescheduled after the original dates were cancelled due to the pandemic and both dates were contractually agreed before comments made by Jimmy Carr in ‘His Dark Material’ in relation to the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community.”

Cllr Anna Smith, leader of Cambridge City Council and executive councillor for communities, said: “I share the outrage felt by so many in Cambridge and beyond, regarding these unacceptable remarks. Genocide is not a subject for mockery.

“As a council, we are committed to working with and supporting marginalized communities, including our Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities.

“That is affirmed in our city’s equality pledge, which states our belief in the dignity of all people and their right to respect and equality of opportunity.”

At Wednesday night’s show, the venue will be illuminated both “as a mark of solidarity with the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities, and in remembrance of the victims of the Porrajmos”.

The council will also be distributing leaflets about historic and current racism towards Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people.