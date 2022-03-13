News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Hospital trust lights chimney in blue and yellow to support Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:00 AM March 13, 2022
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust first lit its chimney in the colours of blue and yellow on March 9.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has lit their chimney in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as an expression of support for its people. 

The trust first lit the chimney in the colours of blue and yellow on Wednesday (March 9) and will be continuing to light up the sky for the Ukrainians for another week.  

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We have lit our chimney for one week in these colours as an expression of support for everyone caught up in this conflict. 

“As we respond to this situation, we also recognise that there is violence, conflict and loss of life in other parts of the world that also affects our staff, but is not currently making headlines.” 

They added: “This is our opportunity to make it quite clear that here at CUH we stand together for peace, and with the deepest respect for the value of every human life, everywhere in the world.” 

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust first lit its chimney in the colours of blue and yellow on March 9.

