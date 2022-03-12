Over 96 percent of staff working in Cambridge hospitals have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. - Credit: PA

Staff in Cambridge’s hospitals are still expected to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Roland Sinker, the chief executive of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Addenbrooke’s Hospital and The Rosie, has said the trust continues to expect staff to take up vaccinations available to them.

The comments were made in a report presented at the trust’s board of directors meeting on March 9.

The government announced in November last year that it planned to make it a legal requirement for frontline healthcare workers to have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

At the trust’s board of directors meeting in January, it was raised that some staff may lose their jobs if not vaccinated by the government deadline.

However, shortly after this, the government announced it would not be implementing the plans for vaccination as a condition of employment.

In his report to the board of directors meeting this week, Mr Sinker said: “Cambridge University Hospitals has a strong and continued expectation that staff take up all vaccinations made available to them.”

He added that over 96 percent of staff have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Discussions were also had at the meeting about the future requirements for staff and patient Covid-19 testing from the end of March.

The meeting heard that the Trust is waiting to hear from NHS England as to what its guidance for testing will be going forward.