Published: 3:10 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM January 25, 2021

Cambridge's large-scale Covid-19 vaccination centre, which is located at Unit 30 (next to H&M) on the ground floor of the Grafton Centre, opens on Thursday January 28. - Credit: BIDWELLS

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s first large-scale Covid-19 vaccination centres will open this week.

Cambridge's vaccine centre is located at Unit 30 (next to H&M) - which is on the ground floor of the Grafton Centre - and will open on Thursday January 28.

Peterborough's vaccine centre, which is located at the City Care Centre on Thorpe Road, opens on Wednesday January 27.

Peterborough's large-scale Covid-19 vaccine centre, which is located at the City Care Centre on Thorpe Road, opens on Wednesday January 27. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Dr David Vickers is the medical director at Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which is co-ordinating the delivery of the large vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

He said: “With more centres being rolled out in the coming weeks, the life-saving jab will initially be offered to people aged 80 and over (widening to other age groups in the coming weeks), along with health and care staff.”

“The centre is capable of delivering thousands of vaccines in the coming weeks and provides a major boost to our plans to offer protection to those who would benefit most as quickly as possible.”

Letters are being sent out by the national booking service initially to people aged 80 and over who live up to a 45 minute drive from the centre, inviting them to book an appointment either online or over the phone.

Dr Gary Howsam is a local GP and chairman of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group.

He said: “NHS staff are doing an incredible job to deliver what it is the largest vaccination programme in our history, at the same time as providing vital services for people who need our care.

“Please don’t contact the NHS to seek a vaccine; we will contact you. When you are contacted, please attend your booked appointment.

"Appointments are staggered to allow for social distancing and people are urged not to turn up early to avoid queues.

“It is vital that you do not attend the Grafton Centre or City Care Centre vaccination centre if you do not have an appointment as you will not be able to receive a vaccination.”

“I urge people across Cambridgeshire to continue following all the guidance to control the virus and save lives.

"That means staying at home as much as you can, and always remembering ‘hands, face and space’.”