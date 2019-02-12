Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after woman dies in crash

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal collision in Cambridge on Wednesday (February 13).

Jack O’Donnell, 25, of Tempsford Avenue, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, is also charged with causing death while driving unlicensed and causing death while driving uninsured.

Lesley Bello-Hernandez, 67, of Ashvale, Cambridge, was walking along Arbury Road at about 2.10pm when she was involved in a collision with a moped.

She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A 19-year-old woman was also arrested after the incident but has since been released under investigation.

O’Donnell is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning (February 15).

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the incident is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call police on 101 quoting incident 232 of February 13.