Drug dealer had three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with street value of £1,440

Drug dealer Aaron Dorsett, 23, of no fixed address, attempted to evade police on his bicycle with three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,440. He was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (September 11). Picture: POLICE Archant

A drug dealer who attempted to evade police on his bicycle with three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,440 has been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drug dealer Aaron Dorsett, 23, of no fixed address, attempted to evade police on his bicycle with three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,440. He was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (September 11). Picture: POLICE Drug dealer Aaron Dorsett, 23, of no fixed address, attempted to evade police on his bicycle with three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,440. He was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (September 11). Picture: POLICE

Aaron Dorsett, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (September 11) after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers from the Cambridge city north neighbourhood team spotted Dorsett standing with another man on Gilbert Way in March this year.

When he noticed the police car, he cycled off but was stopped by officers who found three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of around £1,440.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Katie Housham: “The value of drugs seized from Dorsett was significantly more than what you would find from someone just using drugs, he was clearly dealing in the city.

“We’re committed to finding and putting people like Dorsett before the courts to they can be sentenced for the crimes they have committed.”

If you suspect drug dealing in your area, visit https://bit.ly/32tsCcw