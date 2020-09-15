Advanced search

Drug dealer had three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with street value of £1,440

PUBLISHED: 15:03 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 15 September 2020

Drug dealer Aaron Dorsett, 23, of no fixed address, attempted to evade police on his bicycle with three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,440. He was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (September 11).

Drug dealer Aaron Dorsett, 23, of no fixed address, attempted to evade police on his bicycle with three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,440. He was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (September 11). Picture: POLICE

A drug dealer who attempted to evade police on his bicycle with three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,440 has been jailed.

Drug dealer Aaron Dorsett, 23, of no fixed address, attempted to evade police on his bicycle with three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,440. He was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (September 11). Picture: POLICE Drug dealer Aaron Dorsett, 23, of no fixed address, attempted to evade police on his bicycle with three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,440. He was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (September 11). Picture: POLICE

Aaron Dorsett, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (September 11) after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers from the Cambridge city north neighbourhood team spotted Dorsett standing with another man on Gilbert Way in March this year.

When he noticed the police car, he cycled off but was stopped by officers who found three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of around £1,440.

Detective Constable Katie Housham: “The value of drugs seized from Dorsett was significantly more than what you would find from someone just using drugs, he was clearly dealing in the city.

“We’re committed to finding and putting people like Dorsett before the courts to they can be sentenced for the crimes they have committed.”

If you suspect drug dealing in your area, visit https://bit.ly/32tsCcw

