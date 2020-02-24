Drink driver arrested for being almost three times the legal limit

A drink driver was arrested for being almost three times the legal limit.

Officers from the East Cambs Special Constabulary responded to reports from the East of England Ambulance Service of a possible drink driver in Cambridge city centre.

On arrival they were provided with a roadside breath test by the driver who failed with a reading of 95. They were arrested and taken to custody.

The driver later in custody provided another reading which still brought them over the legal limit.

"Therefore, they were further detained to be processed further," said a police spokesman.

Special Constables, who responded to this, are volunteer officers.

Anyone who is interested in joining the Special Constabulary, or would like to know more information, can find more information at www.cambs.police.uk/apply/Jobs/Specials