A dispersal order has been put in place in an area of Cambridge in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour.

The measure has been taken by the local policing team in response to persistent and aggressive begging, people sleeping in the middle of pavements and disrupting local businesses by entering premises while under the influence of alcohol.

The order is in effect from today (June 18) until 8am on Saturday (20 June) and covers Mill Road bordered by Collier Road, St Philip’s Road, Seymour Street, Brooks Road, Marmora Road, Argyle Street, Tennison Road junction with Felton Street, Cross Street, Gonville Place and East Road.

PC Adam Price from the city east neighbourhood policing team said: “Over the past month we’ve seen an increase in persistent and aggressive begging within the area. There has been increased littering and, on some occasions, fights have broken out between some individuals.

“The behaviour is having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of residents, visitors and business owners in the area. The dispersal order gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.”

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and allows for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.