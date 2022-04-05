Cambridge has been ranked amongst the best nights out in the UK. - Credit: PA

The city of Cambridge has been ranked amongst the top 10 places for a night out in the UK.

New data has revealed that the Cambridgeshire city is the 8th best place for a night out in the whole country, beating Oxford which came in at 11th.

Get Licensed analysed the number of venues per head, the cost of a pint and a range of safety issues to reveal the best nights out in Britain.

Revellers in Birmingham during New Year's Eve celebrations. - Credit: PA

According to the figures, the worst night out in the UK is Coventry with a night out score of just 2.16.

This is followed by Slough where there is just over one bar or club per 100,000 people.

The top three towns and cities in the UK for drinking are Blackpool, Bolton and Plymouth with impressive numbers of venues per 100,000 people and cheap pints.

London came bottom with an average pint costing a whopping £4.97.

A well-dressed man rides a tricycle taxi through central London. - Credit: PA

The cheapest price of a pint was found to be in Telford, Shropshire at just £2.60.

A spokesperson for Get Licensed said: “The data we used for the number of bars and clubs was taken from Tripadvisor, while the number of pubs close to each location was taken from CAMRA’s whatpub.com.

“We then compared this data to the populations of each town and city using data from The Geographist.

“Additionally, we sourced the price of a pint from Numbeo.

Revellers at Players Bar in Birmingham. - Credit: PA

“This figure was given as a price per 500ml, which we used to calculate what a pint measure would cost in proportion.

“We also used Numbeo’s safety data to track a range of safety-related factors for each town and city.

“We combined all of these factors into a single overall score, where each was given equal weighting.

Police officers keep an eye on revellers on a night out. - Credit: PA

“We also created separate scores for each town and city-based purely on drinking factors and safety factors.”

To read the full report, visit: www.get-licensed.co.uk/get-daily/britains-best-night-out-where-in-the-uk-offers-the-best-nightlife-experience/