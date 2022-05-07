News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Cambridge: 20 firefighters tackle Cowley Road blaze

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:59 AM May 7, 2022
A fire engine turns a corner at speed.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were called at 8.15am this morning (May 7). - Credit: Leigh Last on Creative Commons

A "well developed fire" is ongoing on Cowley Road, Cambridge, this morning (Saturday, May 7).

Firefighters are currently working with on-site staff to contain the fire, and prevent it from spreading.

Temporary road closures have also been put in place, to allow firefighters to tackle the fire safely.

The fire is said to involve a building which contained waste material.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8:15am, following the ignition of the blaze.

Around 20 firefighters, including crews from three separate locations, attended the scene.

This included teams from Cambridge, Cottenham and Burwell.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our Combined Fire Control was called at 8.15am this morning reporting a fire on Cowley Road in Cambridge.

"There are currently around 20 firefighters, including crews from Cambridge, Cottenham and Burwell at the scene of the incident.

"They arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a building containing waste material.

"They are working with on-site staff to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

"Temporary road closures are in place to ensure the crews can tackle the fire safely, so please be patient if travelling around the area."

