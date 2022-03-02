Rend Platings and her husband Michael outside their home in Cambridge, which they have painted in the colours of the Ukraine flag in a show of support for friends in the country. - Credit: PA

A Cambridgeshire couple painted their house in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show their support for the country and their friends who live there.

Rend Platings and her husband Michael told the BBC they wanted to paint their Cambridge home in order "to make a statement".

Mrs Platings described the country's invasion by Russian troops as "awful".

It took the couple the whole day to re-paint their cream-coloured semi-detached house with some help from a friend.

She said: "We stand with Ukraine. We are 100 per cent behind the people over there and what they are facing right now.

The mum-of-one, who had been undergoing IVF treatment in Ukraine's capital Kyiv before the invasion began six days ago, added: "Not just because of the IVF but to see my friends.

"But I'll know there'll be a lot of devastation. I know there'll be a lot of difficulty.

"I wanted to be able to contribute to helping in any way that I possibly can."