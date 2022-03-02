News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Couple paint house blue and yellow to support friends in Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:35 PM March 2, 2022
Rend Platings and her husband Michael outside their home in Cambridge, which they have painted in th

Rend Platings and her husband Michael outside their home in Cambridge, which they have painted in the colours of the Ukraine flag in a show of support for friends in the country. - Credit: PA

A Cambridgeshire couple painted their house in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show their support for the country and their friends who live there.

Rend Platings and her husband Michael told the BBC they wanted to paint their Cambridge home in order "to make a statement".

Mrs Platings described the country's invasion by Russian troops as "awful".

It took the couple the whole day to re-paint their cream-coloured semi-detached house with some help from a friend.

The home of Rend Platings and her husband Michael in Cambridge, which they have painted in the colou

The home of Rend Platings and her husband Michael in Cambridge. - Credit: PA

She said: "We stand with Ukraine. We are 100 per cent behind the people over there and what they are facing right now.

The mum-of-one, who had been undergoing IVF treatment in Ukraine's capital Kyiv before the invasion began six days ago, added: "Not just because of the IVF but to see my friends.

"But I'll know there'll be a lot of devastation. I know there'll be a lot of difficulty.

"I wanted to be able to contribute to helping in any way that I possibly can."

Cambs Live News
Cambridge News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A142 at Soham this morning (Thursday February 24).

Cambs Live News

Three-vehicle crash on A142 at Soham

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The A10 Ely Road, Stretham will be closed both ways to all vehicles between February 28- March 6.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Takeaway driver in Little Eversden has had his car seized after being caught driving without a licence or insurance.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Takeaway driver loses licence and has car seized mid-delivery near A10

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon