Published: 5:26 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 5:36 PM June 18, 2021

Al Murray, Rob Beckett, Reginald D Hunter, Dara Ó Briain, Russell Kane, Milton Jones and Nina Conti are among the many acts set to appear at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: Cambridge Comedy Festival

An enlarged campsite, social distanced squares and a reduced capacity will ensure Cambridge Comedy Festival goes ahead next month as planned - with Covid-safe measures in place.

Taking place at Grange Farm, Abbot’s Ripton, top stand-ups Rob Beckett, Tom Allen, Maisie Adam, Darren Harriott, Sean Lock, Rosie Jones, Nabil Abdulrashid and Milton Jones will perform at the festival from July 9 to 11.

Mark Watson, Dara Ó Briain, Ed Byrne, Reginald D Hunter, Russell, Al Murray, Seann Walsh and Hal Cruttenden are also among the acts lined-up for the three-day laugh fest.

The open-air event is the brainchild of Andy White, the promoter behind the Jesterlarf Comedy Club, which has been running for 18 years at various locations up and down the country.

Andy said that, following the Government's decision to delay the lifting of lockdown restrictions, "some minor adjustments" have been made.

Cambridge Comedy Festival takes place at Grange Farm, Abbot’s Ripton, from July 9-11. - Credit: Cambridge Comedy Festival

The Covid-safe measures include:

- On-site parking and campsites have been enlarged to allow for social distancing.

- Customers will be asked to remain within their own bubbles, of up to 30 people, at all times.

- Marked out social distanced squares so customers feel safe and have their own space

- Bubbles of six are not required as this is an outdoor event but bubbles of 30 maximum are required.

- All bar staff and food vendors will be wearing face masks but it is not compulsory for customers to wear them whilst at the event

- Lateral flow testing at the entrance gate will not be required

Several features of the festival have also been removed due to social distancing restrictions: comedians will no longer be DJing in the evening and shows on the Lake Stage will not take place.

The lake will however still be open for swimming.

Andy added that, in order to make the event legally possible, the festival's capacity has been reduced.

But, he said, "none of these change will spoil your enjoyment of our stellar line-up and fantastic open-air festival.

"Being outdoors, too, makes it the safest environment for meeting each other and we will still be encouraging hands/face/space at all times."

Book tickets online.