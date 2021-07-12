News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Top stand-ups bring plenty of laughs to socially-distanced comedy festival

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:22 PM July 12, 2021    Updated: 1:03 PM July 12, 2021
Rob Beckett, Russell Kane, Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Dara O' Briain and Nina Conti at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

Stand-up comics including Rob Beckett, Russell Kane, Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Dara O' Briain and Nina Conti performed at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Having been one of the hardest-hit sectors of the arts during the pandemic, stand-up comics finally got their chance to get back on stage over the weekend at Cambridge Comedy Festival

Rosie Jones smashed her main stage set at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

Rosie Jones smashed her main stage set at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

With each comedian given between 20-40 minutes to test out the new material that they had been crafting throughout the lockdown, the socially distanced three-dayer gave people the chance to watch their favourites in quick succession.

Tom Allen stormed the main stage at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

Tom Allen stormed the main stage at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Being a camping festival, and with its own dedicated children's stage, the long-weekender at Abbots Ripton also gave families the chance to make the most of one of the first outdoor events of the year. 

A recent leg operation couldn't stop Dara O' Briain from making it to the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

A recent leg operation couldn't stop Dara O' Briain from making it to the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Aside from Friday's "apocalyptic" downpour, which resulted in dozens of shorts-wearing festival-goers cowering for cover under the nearby trees, the rest of the weekend went off without a hitch. 

Rob Beckett was the Friday night headliner at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

Rob Beckett was the Friday night headliner at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Alongside headline sets from Rob Beckett, Dara O Briain, Milton Jones and Al Murray, newer names Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Angela Barnes, Jack Gleadlow and Maisie Adam also proved why they could easily top the bill in the future. 

Maisie Adam was one of the highlights at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

Maisie Adam was one of the highlights at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

You may also want to watch:

Spread across three stages - the 'main stage' with a massive screen above it, the seated Amphitheater on the hill and the Glade inside the forest - there was certainly no shortage of laughs to be had. 

Hilarious ventriloquist Nina Conti pulled up a couple from the audience during her set at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

Hilarious ventriloquist Nina Conti pulled up a couple from the audience during her set at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Nestled among the trees, The Glade offered an up-close setting for stage-standouts Rachel Fairburn, Esther Manito and Diane Spencer while Sarah Keyworth and Britain's Got Talent star Nabil Abdulrashid stormed the intimate Amphitheatre.

Milton Jones' quirky one-liners were a huge hit on Friday night at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

Milton Jones' quirky one-liners were a huge hit on Friday night at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest 
  2. 2 Young mum who brought joy to care home dies at 35  
  3. 3 Covid blow to pub forced to close and cancel Euro 2020 final
  1. 4 Burglars steal cash box from village Co-op
  2. 5 Man wanted for theft of jewellery 
  3. 6 Mass PCR testing to start after rise in Covid-19 cases
  4. 7 18 in police custody from last night, not making it home
  5. 8 Flash floods cause mayhem in city
  6. 9 Fans flock to roar England into Euro 2020 final
  7. 10 Daughter remembers 'all-round clever lady' after cancer battle

Commendable, too, was the fact that - after the Prime Minister delayed 'freedom day' - the festival organisers adapted things to ensure everything was as Covid-safe as it possibly could be.

Russell Kane performing at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

Russell Kane performing at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Enlarging the campsite, marking out socially distanced squares and reducing the overall capacity helped give reassurance to people who may have been wary about being near a few hundred people.

Phil Nichol at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

Phil Nichol at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Overall, Cambridge Comedy Festival was just what everyone needed: a weekend of (almost) normality with friends, and plenty of long-awaited laughs courtesy of a huge line-up stacked with the country's best stand-ups.

Angela Barnes on Friday night at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

Angela Barnes on Friday night at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Diane Spencer's lockdown experiences had the crowd at the Cambridge Comedy Festival's Glade stage crying with laughter. 

Diane Spencer's lockdown experiences had the crowd at the Cambridge Comedy Festival's Glade stage crying with laughter. - Credit: MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY

Aerial view of the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival at Grange Farm, Abbots Ripton, on Saturday July 10.

Aerial view of the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival at Grange Farm, Abbots Ripton, on July 10. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

The Cambridge Comedy Festival. Grange Farm, Abbots Ripton Saturday 10 July 2021. 

The Cambridge Comedy Festival. Grange Farm, Abbots Ripton Saturday 10 July 2021. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

England supporters were out in force at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

England supporters were out in force at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

The crowd at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

The crowd at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL

The crowd at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival.

The crowd at the 2021 Cambridge Comedy Festival. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE COMEDY FESTIVAL


Comedy
Cambridgeshire
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Soham Village College's annual prom show, which students will now get this year, after a group of parents organised it.

Soham Village College

Parents rescue end of term school prom

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Girl found on Fenland railway track by police drone

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Number of burglaries recorded as England reach Euro 2020 final

Car battery and set of gates stolen during Euro 2020 semi final

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Children from Rainbow Preschool in Ely

Ely preschool is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus