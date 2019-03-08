Eight female cyclists' bags snatched by men on mopeds within nine hours

Eight women cycling through Cambridge city centre reportedly had their bags snatched by two men riding a moped within just nine hours. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Archant

Eight women cycling through Cambridge city centre reportedly had their bags snatched by two men riding a moped within just nine hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the series of robberies in Cambridge City Centre last Wednesday (July 17).

You may also want to watch:

In some cases, the victims were reportedly pushed to the ground, causing minor injuries.

DS Jo Grant said: "Please be vigilant when cycling alone and make sure that your personal belongings are secure.

"Devices such as anti-theft or personal attack alarms can help to deter thieves while also alerting others to the incident."

Anyone who knows who these men are, or anybody who witnessed the incidents take place should call police on 101 quoting incident: 35/50838/19 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report