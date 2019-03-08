Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eight female cyclists' bags snatched by men on mopeds within nine hours

PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 July 2019

Eight women cycling through Cambridge city centre reportedly had their bags snatched by two men riding a moped within just nine hours. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Eight women cycling through Cambridge city centre reportedly had their bags snatched by two men riding a moped within just nine hours. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archant

Eight women cycling through Cambridge city centre reportedly had their bags snatched by two men riding a moped within just nine hours.

Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the series of robberies in Cambridge City Centre last Wednesday (July 17).

You may also want to watch:

In some cases, the victims were reportedly pushed to the ground, causing minor injuries.

DS Jo Grant said: "Please be vigilant when cycling alone and make sure that your personal belongings are secure.

"Devices such as anti-theft or personal attack alarms can help to deter thieves while also alerting others to the incident."

Anyone who knows who these men are, or anybody who witnessed the incidents take place should call police on 101 quoting incident: 35/50838/19 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Latest from the Ely Standard

Popstar Lee Brennan of 911 fame talks tour banter ahead of The Boys Are Back reunion in Cambridge

An explosive mix of 90s nostalgia is set for Cambridge when boybands 911, Five, Damage and A1 reunite to play their biggest hits. 911's Lee Brennan spoke to the Cambs Times. Picture: HUSH PR

Girl, 16, from Ipswich among trio arrested in Ely as part of drugs operation by Cambridgeshire police

Crauden Gardens, ely, where three people have been arrested for drug offences. All three have been bailed. Picture; GOOGLE

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts says principal Richard Spencer. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Greater Anglia advise “not to travel unless absolutely necessary” amid extreme heatwave

Greater Anglia is due to run a heavily-reduced service, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 38 degrees in some parts, in order to prevent tracks from being damaged. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Eight female cyclists’ bags snatched by men on mopeds within nine hours

Eight women cycling through Cambridge city centre reportedly had their bags snatched by two men riding a moped within just nine hours. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists