Chef to host charity cookalong

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:13 PM March 16, 2021    Updated: 5:14 PM March 16, 2021
Cambridge chef Tristan Welch is hosting a charity cookalong

Cambridge chef Tristan Welch is hosting a charity cookalong in aid of StreetSmart and Comic Relief on Friday March 19.

A Cambridge chef is hosting a charity cookalong in aid of Red Nose Day this Friday (March 19).

Tristan Welch will host a virtual charity cook-along with all proceeds going to Streetsmart and Comic Relief. The live cook-along will take place at 7pm.

Those taking part will cook alongside Tristan - who is chef director of Parker’s Tavern, part of the hotel University Arms, Cambridge. 

He will share his tips and tricks, all while raising money for both charities.

Attendees can sign up online

They will then receive a step by step recipe, with ingredients for their chosen risotto in the confirmation.

There is a suggested donation of £10 and the money raised will be split between the two charities.

StreetSmart was established in 1998 and since then has raised over £10 million for homeless and vulnerable people across the UK.  

Comic Relief, whose mission is to support vulenerable people in the UK and internationally, has been tackling poverty since 1985.  


 

