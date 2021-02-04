Published: 6:00 AM February 4, 2021

The Cambridge Building Society is holding a virtual recruitment event with the aim of filling 13 job vacancies. - Credit: THE CAMBRIDGE

A building society that has a branch in Ely is holding a virtual recruitment event with the aim of filling 13 job vacancies.

The Cambridge's online event will take place on Wednesday February 10 at 4.30pm.

Those who attendi will hear what it’s like to work at the building society with short sessions from chief executive officer Peter Burrows and members of their 'people team'.

Participants will also hear from the managers who are recruiting, to gain an understanding of the roles available and the team

s in which they could work.

Peter Burrows, chief executive officer, said: "Despite the global pandemic we have members joining us, they’re seeking mortgages to help them have a home, and a safe place to save.

You may also want to watch:

"I’m really looking forward to meeting those attending the event and sharing a little insight on working at The Cambridge.”

Victoria Filler, head of people, added: "I’m keen that our first virtual recruitment event will present the opportunity to engage with applicants and highlight the detail around working for such a trustworthy and long established organisation."

Register online by emailing people@cambridgebs.co.uk