Cambridge Stand Up To Racism to stage socially-distanced protest in solidarity with anti-racist protesters in the United States

Cambridge Stand Up To Racism (STUR) is organising a socially-distanced static protest in solidarity with anti-racist protesters in the United States and #justiceforgeorgefloyd internationally. Picture: PA Archant

Cambridge Stand Up To Racism (STUR) is organising a socially-distanced static protest in solidarity with anti-racist protesters in the United States and #justiceforgeorgefloyd internationally.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridge Stand Up To Racism (STUR) is organising a socially-distanced static protest in solidarity with anti-racist protesters in the United States and #justiceforgeorgefloyd internationally. Picture: PA Cambridge Stand Up To Racism (STUR) is organising a socially-distanced static protest in solidarity with anti-racist protesters in the United States and #justiceforgeorgefloyd internationally. Picture: PA

The event will take place outside King’s College today (Wednesday June 3) from 5.30-6.30pm and will be live streamed online via Zoom link.

Charlotte Courtney, who is supporting the group, said: “We stand in solidarity with George Floyd. We send our condolences to his loved ones. We stand for #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. We say #BlackLivesMatter.

“We ask protesters to #TakeTheKnee at 6pm wherever they are, in solidarity with anti-racist activists in the United States and internationally. Protesters will be asked to take and share selfies of themselves doing this.”

Roger Green, convenor of Cambridge Stand Up to Racism, said: “We are outraged by the murder of George Floyd. We condemn the brutality of the police towards those that have protested over the murder of George Floyd.

“These events are taking place in the context of black communities in the UK disproportionately dying as a result of coronavirus as highlighted by the Public Health England report on disproportionate deaths in the BAME community.

“Furthermore, I totally condemn the government’s policy of forcing people back to work which will lead to a second wave of infection that will once again disproportionately impact on the BAME community.”

Miss Courtney added: “We understand the anger that has motivated people to come out and protest across the USA and also here in Britain. We must remember that we are in the midst of the deadly coronavirus global pandemic. The UK has one of the worst death tolls in the world.

“Cambridge SUTR is working hard to ensure the protest can be delivered with as much support for #BlackLivesMatter as possible while also observing Covid-19 social distancing legislation measures. “Only key speakers, press and organisers will be there in physical attendance with the exact location embargoed until an hour before the protest starts.

“All in attendance will be expected to observe social distancing by standing 2 metres apart and wearing face masks.

“The event will be live streamed online via Zoom and the link will be available via the Cambridge SUTR Facebook Group.”

There will also be a socially-distanced #BlackLivesMatter protest in Peterborough town centre on Saturday June 6 at 1pm. The organisers are advising people to bring their own masks and PPE.

“This will be a peaceful protest to show love and support, bring anything you would like - signs, chalk and flowers. Please bring water with you.”