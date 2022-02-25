The Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and "unresolvable supply chain issues" have led to the cancellation of an annual beer festival.

Cambridge Beer Festival was due to take place from May 23 to 28, but the team has announced their decision to cancel the event on their Facebook page this morning.

A Cambridge Beer Festival spokesperson said: "With a heavy heart, we must cancel this year’s Cambridge Beer Festival on Jesus Green.

"Despite massive efforts from our volunteers, a combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit, and other factors have led to unresolvable supply chain issues for critical elements of the festival infrastructure."

The spokesperson added that the festival team is "working to explore our options for next year".

They added: "We urge everyone to continue supporting their local pubs, breweries and cidermakers who, like many businesses, have struggled over the past few years.

"Also, explore nearby festivals including those at St Neots (March 17-19), Bury St Edmunds (June 14-19) and Peterborough (August 23-27).