News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Beer festival cancelled due to 'Covid-19, Brexit and supply chain issues'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:27 AM February 25, 2022
Friends enjoying a pint at a previous Cambridge Beer Festival 

Friends enjoying a pint at a previous Cambridge Beer Festival - Credit: ARCHANT

The Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and "unresolvable supply chain issues" have led to the cancellation of an annual beer festival.

Cambridge Beer Festival was due to take place from May 23 to 28, but the team has announced their decision to cancel the event on their Facebook page this morning.

A Cambridge Beer Festival spokesperson said: "With a heavy heart, we must cancel this year’s Cambridge Beer Festival on Jesus Green.

"Despite massive efforts from our volunteers, a combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit, and other factors have led to unresolvable supply chain issues for critical elements of the festival infrastructure."

The spokesperson added that the festival team is "working to explore our options for next year".

They added: "We urge everyone to continue supporting their local pubs, breweries and cidermakers who, like many businesses, have struggled over the past few years.

"Also, explore nearby festivals including those at St Neots (March 17-19), Bury St Edmunds (June 14-19) and Peterborough (August 23-27).

Cambs Live News
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

A fire broke out at The Griffin pub in Isleham this morning (Friday February 18).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in kitchen of east Cambridgeshire village pub

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
There was a robbery at One Stop in Sutton High Street last night.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Plans for four additional homes off New Road, Witchford

Planning

Parish clerk warns of 'significant harm' through village homes

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police found the stolen Ford Transit at a location in Orchard Drive, Cottenham.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police find stolen Ford Transit van parked up in east Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon