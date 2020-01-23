Advanced search

Cambridge Arts Theatre pantomime audiences raise £18,000 for charity - it's £3,000 more than the previous year's fundraising total

PUBLISHED: 14:56 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 23 January 2020

Nancy Hill as Dandini, Emily Squibb as Prince Charming and ensemble. Picture: RICHARD HUBERT SMITH

Nancy Hill as Dandini, Emily Squibb as Prince Charming and ensemble. Picture: RICHARD HUBERT SMITH

Audiences who donated to charity after watching the Cambridge Arts Theatre's 2019 pantomime 'Aladdin' raised £18,000 for good causes.

The money was raised by audiences donating to bucket collections at the end of each show and this year's total is a £3,000 increase on the previous year.

The charities that benefitted are Cambridge Joint Playschemes, The Laughter Specialists, Headway Cambridgeshire, Macmillan Cambridge, Addenbrooke's Hospital Paediatric Music Therapy, Prostate Cancer UK and Royal Society for Blind Children.

Also receiving a share of the cash was the theatre's in-house charity Panto Wheels, which enables students from disadvantaged areas and those with special educational needs to experience a trip to the pantomime.

Kat Collins, head of sales and marketing, said: "We are all delighted with the amount of money our audiences have raised this year, particularly as funds managed to surpass last year's total.

"The selected charities will benefit immensely and are extremely grateful for our audiences' generosity.

"From the theatre staff and Cinderella company, we extend a huge thank you to everyone who donated across the pantomime season."

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected drug dealer Phillip Keary (pictured) was found with Kinder eggs filled with drugs outside a hotel in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Most Read

