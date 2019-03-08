Advanced search

Classic car show gears up to display vintage vehicles in Ely

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 July 2019

The Cambridge and District Classic Car Club are preparing for their annual car show in Ely next month. Picture: ROGER CARR

Archant

The Cambridge and District Classic Car Club is holding its annual classic car show next month.

Motor enthusiasts taking a glimpse at the vintage vehicles on display at the Cambridge and District Classic Car Club show. Picture: ROGER CARRMotor enthusiasts taking a glimpse at the vintage vehicles on display at the Cambridge and District Classic Car Club show. Picture: ROGER CARR

Around 100 cars ranging from 20 to 80-years-old are expected to be on show in Ely.

All cars are provided by drivers and owners for motor enthusiasts to enjoy, find out more or reminiscing when the vehicles were seen on the roads more regularly.

You may also want to watch:

The club supports a different charity each year and for this year's event, all funds will go towards Head to Toe for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, which helps the NHS to improve the health and wellbeing of patients and staff who care for them.

There is also the possibility of a visit from Mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse, during the morning.

The display will be in place from 10am on Saturday, August 3 until late afternoon at the Old Palace Green directly opposite Ely Cathedral.

For more information on the club, please visit https://www.cdccc.uk/.

