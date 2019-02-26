Advanced search

Trip to Cambodia for Ely education consultant to help complete community centre

26 February, 2019 - 15:21
An education consultant from Ely is heading to Cambodiat to help complete a community centre for children. Cooking Cambodian here is Luke Chambers, Steuart Northfield and Peter Harris. Picture: FAMILY.

An education consultant from Ely is heading to Cambodia with $7,400 to help complete a community centre for children.

Peter Harris will be making the trek across the globe next month for the Centre for Children’s Happiness (CCH) in Phnom Penh.

Fundraising got a £470 boost thanks to Peter’s neighbour Steuart Northfield, who hosted a magnificent dinner at his home in Silver Street.

Guests enjoyed an authentic six-course meal of authentic Cambodian dishes, researched and cooked by Luke Chambers, executive chef at the Prince Albert and the Royal Standard.

“Guests said it was one of the best meals they’d ever eaten,” said Peter.

“I’m really grateful to Luke and Steuart and for the generosity and support of so many people, especially friends in Ely.”

Peter, who came to the city as founder director of King’s International Study Centre, has supported the work of CCH for the past ten years.

It gives a home and education to children, most of them orphans, living near Phnom Penh’s rubbish dumps.

Six former ‘dumpsters’ have won scholarships to universities in the USA and older children are also supported to go on to vocational training.

