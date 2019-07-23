Call for families in Cambridgeshire to talk about organ donation as more than 60 people wait for transplant

Families in Cambridgeshire are being urged to talk about organ donation as 64 people in the county are currently waiting for a transplant.

Over the last five years, 29 people died in Cambridgeshire before they received the organ they desperately needed, a new report revealed.

Nationally, there were a record number of organ donors, with 1,600 people saving lives through deceased organ donation over the last year.

However, the Organ Donation and Transplantation Activity Report also showed that across the UK fewer people died in circumstances where they were able to donate their organs.

Anthony Clarkson, director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: "Organ donation is the only hope for many desperately ill people.

"We know many families feel a sense of pride and comfort from their decision to let their final act to be saving lives through organ donation."

From spring 2020, the law around organ and tissue donation in England will change.

All adults in England will be considered as having agreed to donate their own organs when they die unless they record a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.

Adults covered by the change will still have a choice whether they want to be an organ donor and their families will still be involved before organ donation goes ahead.

To find out more information and register visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk