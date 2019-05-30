Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cake and Fanta burglar jailed in Cambridge

30 May, 2019 - 16:17
Sweet-toothed burglar targeted a garden centre twice and on one occasion helped himself to a slice of cake and a bottle of Fanta, a court heard. Nicholas McRae is pictured. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Sweet-toothed burglar targeted a garden centre twice and on one occasion helped himself to a slice of cake and a bottle of Fanta, a court heard. Nicholas McRae is pictured. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archant

A sweet-toothed burglar targeted a garden centre twice and on one occasion helped himself to a slice of cake and a bottle of Fanta, a court heard.

Nicholas McRae, of no fixed address, first struck at Coton Orchard Garden Centre, in Cambridge, in the early hours of April 23.

The 63-year-old smashed a ground floor window using a sledgehammer, which was later recovered at the scene.

He climbed through the window but cut himself in the process and left blood at the scene, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

McRae approached the post office area and tried using the sledgehammer to smash the glass, but was unsuccessful.

Instead, he walked towards the café area and forced open the till.

There was no money inside so McRae took a tips jar next to the till, together with £2.50 in change, a bottle of Fanta and a slice of cake.

He then left the scene via the same broken window. He was wearing a high visibility jacket but left this behind at the scene.

McRae also left blood on the sledgehammer and in other areas around the shop floor, the court heard.

Five days later, in the early hours of 28 April, police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at the same garden centre.

You may also want to watch:

This time McRae used a metal crowbar, which he later left behind at the scene, to jemmy open the automatic doors.

Once inside, McRae stole two charity boxes from behind the till and a further two charity boxes from an office upstairs. He left the scene via the same automatic doors.

Police arrived on scene and found McRae hiding in the woods adjacent to Madingley Road - a short distance from the garden centre.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and had a black rucksack with him containing the four stolen charity boxes.

In a police interview, McRae immediately admitted both burglaries and told officers he was sleeping rough at the time of the offences.

At a previous hearing McRae pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court today (May 30), where he was handed 32 months in prison.

PC Dan Harper, who investigated, said: "McRae brazenly targeted the garden centre on two occasions, even helping himself to a slice of cake, bottle of fizzy drink and charity boxes.

"Unfortunately for him he made a series of mistakes which meant we were able to link him forensically to the crimes.

"Tackling burglary is one of our force priorities as the impact can be significant and long-lasting for victims."

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Most Read

Former Ely Cathedral assistant organist admits child sex offences

Scott Farrell, a former Ely Cathedral assistant organist, has admitted committing sexual offences against children. Picture: TWITTER.

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Burglar jailed after stealing from a dead woman’s house in Soham

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled ‘KIDS’

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled KIDS. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences ‘at speed’ before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Former Ely Cathedral assistant organist admits child sex offences

Scott Farrell, a former Ely Cathedral assistant organist, has admitted committing sexual offences against children. Picture: TWITTER.

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Burglar jailed after stealing from a dead woman’s house in Soham

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled ‘KIDS’

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled KIDS. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences ‘at speed’ before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Talented team of Cambridgeshire youngsters take on British Riding Club National Championships

A talented team of youngsters from Cambridgeshire took part in the British Riding Club Fibre Beet Junior Challenge 80 at the National Championships. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Ely theatre group celebrates 50 years with new show

Ely-based Campaign Amateur Theatre is celebrating its 50th year.

Adorable animated animals run wild in The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

Hearty meals for more than 5,000 vulnerable people in Ely

An Ely charity has provided more than 5,000 nutritious meals to vulnerable members in the community. Ruth Marley is pictured. Picture: TESCO.

Full of infectious songs and loveable characters, a trip to see Aladdin is the perfect half-term treat

Will Smith plays the Genie of the Lamp in Aladdin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists