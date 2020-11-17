62-mile lockdown run raises £762 for charity - more than seven times his original target
PUBLISHED: 14:43 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 17 November 2020
An Ely boy who is running 62 miles for charity during lockdown 2.0 has raised more than seven times his fundraising target.
Since launching his 100km for £100 lockdown run for Mind, Caiden Smith has raised £762 for the mental health charity Mind.
The 12-year-old, who is a member of the Ely 2nd Scouts, had already reached £600 in the first week and has run the equivalent of a marathon already.
His mum, Angii, said: “Anyone who knows Caiden knows he is a forward in rugby so running is well out of his comfort zone.
“Please support him and this great charity.”
His dad, Steve Smith, added: “He’s doing an amazing job and we’re so proud of him.”
He added that Caiden will be interviewed on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.
