Boy’s 62-mile lockdown run raises £762 for charity - more than seven times his original target

PUBLISHED: 14:43 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 17 November 2020

Twelve-year-old Caiden Smith, of Ely, is running 100km for mental health charity Mind during lockdown 2.0. He has already raised £762 - more than seven times his original £100 fundraising target. Picture: STEVE SMITH

Twelve-year-old Caiden Smith, of Ely, is running 100km for mental health charity Mind during lockdown 2.0. He has already raised £762 - more than seven times his original £100 fundraising target. Picture: STEVE SMITH

An Ely boy who is running 62 miles for charity during lockdown 2.0 has raised more than seven times his fundraising target.

Since launching his 100km for £100 lockdown run for Mind, Caiden Smith has raised £762 for the mental health charity Mind.

The 12-year-old, who is a member of the Ely 2nd Scouts, had already reached £600 in the first week and has run the equivalent of a marathon already.

His mum, Angii, said: “Anyone who knows Caiden knows he is a forward in rugby so running is well out of his comfort zone.

“Please support him and this great charity.”

MORE: Cubs leader and children commemorate Remembrance Day from home

His dad, Steve Smith, added: “He’s doing an amazing job and we’re so proud of him.”

He added that Caiden will be interviewed on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

To donate visit Caiden’s fundraising page.

