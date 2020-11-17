Boy’s 62-mile lockdown run raises £762 for charity - more than seven times his original target

Twelve-year-old Caiden Smith, of Ely, is running 100km for mental health charity Mind during lockdown 2.0. He has already raised £762 - more than seven times his original £100 fundraising target. Picture: STEVE SMITH Archant

An Ely boy who is running 62 miles for charity during lockdown 2.0 has raised more than seven times his fundraising target.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Twelve-year-old Caiden Smith, of Ely, is running 100km for mental health charity Mind during lockdown 2.0. He has already raised £762 - more than seven times his original £100 fundraising target. Picture: STEVE SMITH Twelve-year-old Caiden Smith, of Ely, is running 100km for mental health charity Mind during lockdown 2.0. He has already raised £762 - more than seven times his original £100 fundraising target. Picture: STEVE SMITH

Since launching his 100km for £100 lockdown run for Mind, Caiden Smith has raised £762 for the mental health charity Mind.

The 12-year-old, who is a member of the Ely 2nd Scouts, had already reached £600 in the first week and has run the equivalent of a marathon already.

His mum, Angii, said: “Anyone who knows Caiden knows he is a forward in rugby so running is well out of his comfort zone.

“Please support him and this great charity.”

MORE: Cubs leader and children commemorate Remembrance Day from home

His dad, Steve Smith, added: “He’s doing an amazing job and we’re so proud of him.”

He added that Caiden will be interviewed on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

To donate visit Caiden’s fundraising page.