Woman arrested on suspicion of burglary gets conditional caution ‘in an attempt to steer her away from a life of crime’

PUBLISHED: 17:08 29 July 2020

Police arrested a woman in her 20s after they were called to reports of a burglary in process at Café Nero in Ely in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday July 29). She was given a conditional caution "in an attempt to steer her away from a life of crime".

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of burglary in Ely has been given a conditional caution “in an attempt to steer her away from a life of crime”.

Police arrested the woman in her 20s after they were called to reports of a burglary in process at Café Nero in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday July 29).

“However, after bringing her back into custody, it quickly became apparent she needed support, so we gave her a conditional caution,” said a police spokesman.

“The caution means she must attend regular drug assessments in an attempt to steer her away from a life of crime.”

A post on the Facebook page Policing East Cambridgeshire added: “Our job can be extremely complex but at the end of the day there are reasons people commit crime and, with measures like these, we can get them the support they need to better their lives #MoreThanJustArrests”

