Advanced search

Latest The New European

Ely cadet Thea Poli bags week-long voyage from Dover to France along Channel Islands onboard training tall ship Royalist

23 October, 2019 - 15:47
Ely 1094 Squadron cadet Thea Poli (pictured) will set sail on a voyage from England to France onboard training ship, Royalist. Picture: Supplied

Ely 1094 Squadron cadet Thea Poli (pictured) will set sail on a voyage from England to France onboard training ship, Royalist. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

An Ely cadet will join others on board training tall ship Royalist as they set sail on a week-long voyage to France and back.

Ely 1094 Squadron cadet Thea Poli will set sail on a voyage from England to France onboard training ship, Royalist. Picture: SuppliedEly 1094 Squadron cadet Thea Poli will set sail on a voyage from England to France onboard training ship, Royalist. Picture: Supplied

First Class air cadet Thea Poli of the 1094 Ely Squadron was successful in her application and will be setting off from Dorset in the coming weeks.

Luckily, Thea has sailed before, having already completed two Royal Yachting Association sailing weeks over the past two years in Kippford, Dumfries and Galloway.

You may also want to watch:

This time though, she will be casting off and setting sail from Dorset enjoying the Jurassic Coastline and visiting France and the Channel Islands before sailing back to England.

Ely 1094 Squadron cadet Thea Poli (pictured) will set sail on a voyage from England to France onboard training ship, Royalist. Picture: SuppliedEly 1094 Squadron cadet Thea Poli (pictured) will set sail on a voyage from England to France onboard training ship, Royalist. Picture: Supplied

John Donoghue, squadron's officer in charge, said: "I am very excited for Thea having won her place on board.

"I have fond memories of the tall ships voyage.

"I found it to be a formative and defining moment in my life and I would strongly encourage any cadet to take these tall ship opportunities whenever they can."

Thea will be joining cadets from all over the UK living on board, cooking, sleeping and working hard for their Royal Yachting Association Competent Crew Certification.

Most Read

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

Ely man with two-foot long rusty knife in his car is charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

‘Best day ever’ says Ross Taylor as he welcomes HRH the Princess Royal to 90 minute tour of Corkers Crisps near Ely

HRH The Princess Royal on a visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She stepped from the helicopter to be warmly greeted by company bosses as she visited the factory and met workers. Picture; ROB BARTON

Most Read

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

Ely man with two-foot long rusty knife in his car is charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

‘Best day ever’ says Ross Taylor as he welcomes HRH the Princess Royal to 90 minute tour of Corkers Crisps near Ely

HRH The Princess Royal on a visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She stepped from the helicopter to be warmly greeted by company bosses as she visited the factory and met workers. Picture; ROB BARTON

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely cadet Thea Poli bags week-long voyage from Dover to France along Channel Islands onboard training tall ship Royalist

Ely 1094 Squadron cadet Thea Poli (pictured) will set sail on a voyage from England to France onboard training ship, Royalist. Picture: Supplied

Vladimir Ashkenazy to conduct the Philharmonia Orchestra at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Vladimir Askkenazy. Picture: KEITH SAUNDERS

‘Warrior princess’ injured in A47 crash by ‘lunatic’ driver returns to Norfolk for Sealife experience

Lucia Greathead is a fan of Harry Potter after receiving a scar to her forehead in a crash on the A47. Picture: Jonathan Greathead

WATCH: Moment rebellious racehorse makes dramatic dash for freedom

A loose horse at Great Yarmouth racecourse led to dramatic scenes on Tuesday (October 22). Picture: Sky Sports At The Races.

Former veterinary nursing assistant is heading to Ely - in her role as one of 16 new recruits to Cambridgeshire Police

Former veterinary nursing assistant Zara Oakley graduated as a police officer in front of proud friends and family. She will be based in Ely so if you see her out and about feel free to stop her for a chat.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists