Ely cadet Thea Poli bags week-long voyage from Dover to France along Channel Islands onboard training tall ship Royalist

Ely 1094 Squadron cadet Thea Poli (pictured) will set sail on a voyage from England to France onboard training ship, Royalist. Picture: Supplied Supplied

An Ely cadet will join others on board training tall ship Royalist as they set sail on a week-long voyage to France and back.

First Class air cadet Thea Poli of the 1094 Ely Squadron was successful in her application and will be setting off from Dorset in the coming weeks.

Luckily, Thea has sailed before, having already completed two Royal Yachting Association sailing weeks over the past two years in Kippford, Dumfries and Galloway.

This time though, she will be casting off and setting sail from Dorset enjoying the Jurassic Coastline and visiting France and the Channel Islands before sailing back to England.

John Donoghue, squadron's officer in charge, said: "I am very excited for Thea having won her place on board.

"I have fond memories of the tall ships voyage.

"I found it to be a formative and defining moment in my life and I would strongly encourage any cadet to take these tall ship opportunities whenever they can."

Thea will be joining cadets from all over the UK living on board, cooking, sleeping and working hard for their Royal Yachting Association Competent Crew Certification.