Ely air cadets swap planes to become TV stars as squadron launches new channel

Members from the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets helped launch their own television channel, including their own version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Archant

Members of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets swapped aeroplanes for the television screen as part of an online activity.

The operation energise cadet instructor team presented the first episodes of ‘Cadet News’ and ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Cadet’ on the squadron’s new ‘Cadet TV’ channel.

Master cadet Finn Elcombe and senior cadet Lizzy Haward anchored the show as they helped deliver a fun and educational evening.

Flying officer John Donoghue also appointed Ben Wilson and Dave Russell-Cook as civilian instructors.

Oliver Bennett, Yanki Ertem and Harry Talbott were awarded with leading cadet classifications, as Haward and Polly Nickless earned senior cadet classifications. Corporals Elcombe and Nickless were also awarded promotions.

An Ely Squadron spokesperson said: “Congratulations to all those who received their rewards for all their hard work and dedication throughout lockdown.”