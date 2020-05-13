Gallery

Cakes, decorations and team spirit, city cadets mark VE Day in style

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Archant

They were supposed to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Ely by mayor Mike Rouse on VE Day, but the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets still managed to celebrate in style.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

The squadron, known as ‘the friendly squadron’, were meant to take part in the Freedom of the City parade in front of Ely Cathedral, but with this postponed, cadets and adult volunteers made the most of the day at home.

Cadets decorated their homes with bunting, garden parties were being held and cakes were baked to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe, while observing the two-minute silence.

John Donoghue, flying officer at 1094 Ely Squadron, said: “We decided we would join in the national garden party and encourage the cadets to decorate their house, bake cakes and make their own bunting and get their neighbours to participate.

“It was very heartening to see the cadets join in. We have been continuing our activities online, so this was another way of our squadron to reinforce a sense of team and community spirit.”

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

You may also want to watch: