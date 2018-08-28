Ely air cadets join in the seasonal spirit at Ely Cathedral

Ely air cadets got in the festive spirit at the Ely Cathedral Festival of Carols.

The carol concert was held in aid of SSAFA, the Soldiers Sailors Airmen and Families Association.

SSAFA is the oldest armed forces charity and Ely’s air cadets were on hand selling programs and Christmas goodie bags to raise funds for the charity.

The squadron’s cadets received numerous compliments from those in attendance including a ringing endorsement from RAF Marham’s station commander, group captain Townsend and television historian Dan Snow.

The spectacular evening in celebration of Christmas was led by music from the Ely Cathedral Choir, the Ely Imps and featuring special guest, West End star Ruthie Henshall, with seasonal readings and poems.

She wowed crowds with her interpretation of traditional carols such as In the Bleak Midwinter as well as modern hits from Joni Mitchell and St Vincent.

The Olivier Award winner has starred in Les Miserables, Crazy for You, Cats and Chicago.