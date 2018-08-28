Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely air cadets join in the seasonal spirit at Ely Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 09:30 24 December 2018

Ely air cadets join in the seasonal spirit at Ely Cathedral Festival of Carols. Picture: ELY CADETS

Ely air cadets join in the seasonal spirit at Ely Cathedral Festival of Carols. Picture: ELY CADETS

Archant

Ely air cadets got in the festive spirit at the Ely Cathedral Festival of Carols.

Ely air cadets join in the seasonal spirit at Ely Cathedral Festival of Carols. Picture: ELY CADETSEly air cadets join in the seasonal spirit at Ely Cathedral Festival of Carols. Picture: ELY CADETS

The carol concert was held in aid of SSAFA, the Soldiers Sailors Airmen and Families Association.

SSAFA is the oldest armed forces charity and Ely’s air cadets were on hand selling programs and Christmas goodie bags to raise funds for the charity.

The squadron’s cadets received numerous compliments from those in attendance including a ringing endorsement from RAF Marham’s station commander, group captain Townsend and television historian Dan Snow.

The spectacular evening in celebration of Christmas was led by music from the Ely Cathedral Choir, the Ely Imps and featuring special guest, West End star Ruthie Henshall, with seasonal readings and poems.

Ely air cadets join in the seasonal spirit at Ely Cathedral Festival of Carols. Picture: ELY CADETSEly air cadets join in the seasonal spirit at Ely Cathedral Festival of Carols. Picture: ELY CADETS

She wowed crowds with her interpretation of traditional carols such as In the Bleak Midwinter as well as modern hits from Joni Mitchell and St Vincent.

The Olivier Award winner has starred in Les Miserables, Crazy for You, Cats and Chicago.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy!

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLD

Entertainer John Crowe retires from Ely Museum after 13 years

Entertainer John Crowe retires from Ely Museum after 13 years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Festive fun at Viva Soham’s Christmas craft fair

Festive fun at Viva Soham’s Christmas craft fair. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Amazing Amy from Ely has her hair cut for charity

Amy Fisher, 4, had her elbow length hair cut for charity. She hopes to raise more than £300. Photo: Kerry Fisher

Kitchen company supports Ely neurorehabilitation centre Fen House with donation

Fen House Christmas party. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Officer injured after vehicle crashes into stationary police car in Stevenage

#includeImage($article, 225)

CCTV image released after Hitchin assault leaves man with broken leg

#includeImage($article, 225)

Assistant greyhound trainer hits back after criticism over Henlow track death

#includeImage($article, 225)

New Govia train timetable met with mixed response

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Kitchen company supports Ely neurorehabilitation centre Fen House with donation

Fen House Christmas party. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Ely air cadets join in the seasonal spirit at Ely Cathedral

Ely air cadets join in the seasonal spirit at Ely Cathedral Festival of Carols. Picture: ELY CADETS

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy!

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLD

Entertainer John Crowe retires from Ely Museum after 13 years

Entertainer John Crowe retires from Ely Museum after 13 years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Budding designers at an Ely school enjoy masterclass with José Hendo

Fashion and design students at King’s Ely were able to pick up tips and advice from award-winning designer José Hendo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists