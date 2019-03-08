Cadet from USA reunites with Ely school pal on whistle-stop visit to the city

It was a happy 4th of July in Ely as two old school pals who are now cadets - one from the USA - reunited in the city.

Cadet staff sergeant Jackson Wynn was visiting the UK and stopped off to visit the Ely Squadron.

While there he met with lifelong friend and former school friend cadet flight sergeant Rory Donoghue.

Jackson and Rory first met each other in nursery school when Jackson's father - a USAF SNCO - was posted to the UK.

The two boys became firm friends and progressed through preparatory school together.

Both boys developed their love of competitive sports while at prep school and they and their school teams went on to dominate the local independent school's rugby, football and athletics competitions.

Continuing along that theme, last weekend flight sergeant Donoghue was honoured to be judged as the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing Sportsman of the Year for the second year running.

He received his trophy at the Wing Review at RAF Wyton.

Jackson is now back in Missouri USA and as a senior NCO in his High School JROTC he hopes to join the US Air Force, following in his fathers footsteps.