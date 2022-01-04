Caden, 10, donates £80 worth of items to Ely Foodbank
A 10-year-old boy from Burwell has donated £80 worth of items to Ely Foodbank after raising the money through games and quizzes that he created.
Caden Fusniak, who attends Kings Ely Junior School, knew that Christmas time and the New Year is often difficult for some families due to the increased financial burden.
That’s when he decided he wanted to help them out and donate items to Ely’s food bank.
Locals could play Caden’s games and quizzes for a small charge whilst also enjoying a hot chocolate made from Caden’s machine that he received for Christmas.
Caden chose to spend the £80 raised at his local Co-op in North Street, Burwell.
With the help of store manager, Steve Smith, they managed to fill two trolleys with items that Caden could donate.
Caden said: “Two years ago I managed to raise £40 for the food bank by selling some pictures I drew but I couldn’t raise any money in 2020 because of all the lockdowns.
“I wanted people to have fun again so I made up lots of games and quizzes for people to play.
“I’m really pleased about raising exactly twice as much money as last time.”