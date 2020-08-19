Advanced search

Parents protest over pre-schools’s sudden closure

PUBLISHED: 12:56 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 19 August 2020

Butterfly Pre-School and Toddler Group in Sutton has shut. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A group of parents and supporters of Butterflies pre-school, Sutton, came together on Tuesday night to protest over its sudden closure.

The group unanimously expressed a vote of no confidence in the committee that ran it.

“Our little boy was due to start in September, a deposit was taken and I feel let down,” said one. “Some parents even had children due to start this week.”

Parents aired their views through a hastily arranged “news conference” via WhatsApp with a number joining personally and others asking for their ‘no confidence’ emails to be read out.

Former pre-school manager Kat Ellington (she resigned days before the committee closed the school) said she had felt “undermined” in her role.

On the day she quit she said “a situation arose when my professional judgement was disregarded – I was not going to put my name to a decision they were going to make.”

She said: “I had been hired to run it efficiently and I did so and am fully aware of all the guidance required by Ofsted and welfare agencies – but my knowledge was ignored.”

A previous staff member said: “Staff were undermined consistently by the committee. I was bullied out of a job I loved.”

Another said: “I have lost faith in the company as a credible employer.”

One parent told me: “The committee has shown to no concern for parents, staff or children” whilst another felt they had “negatively affected the community.”

Ms Ellington said there were new people prepared to serve on the committee and to give it a fresh start.

She said: “Whether this is with me I am not sure. We just want the school open again and for the community.”

Question marks remain about the financial health of the pre-school with evidence of hastily dispatched redundancy notices to former staff. The pre-school is a registered charity but has a red warning notice on the Charity Commission website for its accounts being overdue.

Sutton councillor Lorna Dupre says the pre-school, which can accommodate over 20 children, closed temporarily as the committee was “unable to guarantee the staffing levels required for safe opening and operation.” A meeting in September will decide its future.

In a statement after the meeting, the parents said that “unfortunately the committee is only allowing current parents to attend. Parents old and new, some that left because of the actions of the current committee, feel that they should be able to attend as their votes have previously been disregarded.

“So just to clarify the parents feel that if they have had a child on roll in the past or currently they feel they should be able to attend the September meeting.”

