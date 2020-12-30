Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are 'run off their feet' with crime - some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops Supplied/@FenCops

Rural police officers in the Fens were "run off their feet" over the weekend after being inundated with crime.

In just one weekend, Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) issued 14 dispersals, interviewed and reported eight people and seized seven vehicles.

Officers even arrested one person on suspicion of drink driving in what they are calling a "good day in the office".

Two officers in Soham received a helping hand when chasing four suspected hare coursers through a field for more than three miles.

One member of the public saw the RCAT officers loaned them their quad bike which quickly led to the arrest of the four suspects, much to the joy of the muddy officers.

The two smiling officers - still covered in mud - posed for a photo for social media after detaining the group as part of the non-stop weekend.

One resident said: "The jobs the police have to do! Well done on getting the buggers out after hares.

"I hope they get a good long sentence, banned for life from keeping any animal. Take care team, stay safe."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Our Rural Crime Action Team were quite literally run off their feet this weekend.

"First up they came across a car that had been used by hare coursers during the early hours of Saturday morning.

"They clearly weren't used to driving on rural roads! The team were assisted by the force's operational support unit who helped them search for the driver and passengers with a drone."

The car was found crashed and abandoned and had to be lifted away by a recovery truck with a crane.

Of the seven vehicles seized, four - including three 4x4s - were found by officers on the Sunday alone (December 30).

The spokesman added: "Next up, they spotted a Subaru which was suspected to be involved in hare coursing.

"It led to officers being in a ten minute pursuit near Mepal before the driver stopped and escaped on foot.

"They were chased for two miles but unfortunately luck was on their side this time.

"At last but certainly not least, a huge thank you goes to the member of the public who loaned the team their quad bike in Soham.

"It helped them detain four hare coursers who had been chased by officers on foot for over three miles!"

