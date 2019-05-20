Advanced search

Businesses gather at Ely Cathedral for annual exhibition

20 May, 2019 - 10:54
Success for businesses across the region celebrated in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

More than 100 organisations from across Ely gathered at the annual Celebration of Business exhibition held at the cathedral.

Exhibitors from a diverse range of business sectors took part in the event which has grown to be one of the biggest in the region.

The evening included a reception and dinner in the cathedral's Lady Chapel raising funds for Ely Foodbank.

Everest summiteer Ricky Munday was also guest speaker to talk about his adventures.

Ricky achieved his lifelong ambition of scaling Mount Everest in May last year.

It was his second attempt after he had to turn back after reaching 7900m of the 8848m mountain in 2017.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse said: "We have a really lively business community in and around Ely, bringing employment and revenue into the area.

Delighted to be able to go to the Cathedral Business Group Dinner last night at the end of a very successful event.

"Inspirational speech from Ricky Munday too."

