Businesses hit by lockdown urged to apply for council funding

PUBLISHED: 12:42 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 18 November 2020

Cllr David Brown (right) of East Cambridgeshire District Council promises the hospitality industry such as pubs and restaurants could be helped by the latest round of grants. Picture: EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE DISTRICT COUNCIL/GETTY IMAGES

Cllr David Brown (right) of East Cambridgeshire District Council promises the hospitality industry such as pubs and restaurants could be helped by the latest round of grants. Picture: EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE DISTRICT COUNCIL/GETTY IMAGES

Businesses across East Cambridgeshire financially hit by the coronavirus pandemic are being invited to apply for £2,000 worth of district council funding from today (Wednesday).

Cllr David Brown (pictured), of East Cambridgeshire District Council, promises the hospitality industry such as pubs and restaurants could be helped by the latest round of grants.

The Additional Restrictions Grant will focus on supporting businesses legally required to close but don’t have a business rates assessment, and firms who haven’t been forced to close but severely impacted by Covid-19, including those in hospitality, retail and leisure.

Businesses will need to show at least 75 per cent of revenue came from these sectors, provide evidence of fixed property costs and significant loss of income, must operate in East Cambridgeshire and were open before lockdown was enforced on November 5.

The grant, which follows from the Local Restrictions Support Grant announced last week, is a one-off payment and will cover the latest lockdown period of November 5 to December 2.

Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “The Additional Restrictions Grant aims to take one step further and support a number of businesses who have taken a considerable hit due to their revenue being connected to those sectors who have temporarily shut their doors.

“Unlike the Local Restrictions Grant where the council has identified eligible businesses, we are looking for organisations to come forward for the Additional Restrictions Grant and apply.”

Businesses not eligible for the Additional Restrictions Grant include:

- Organisations who are able to continue to trade, because they do not depend on providing direct in-person services from the premises and can operate their services effectively remotely;

- Businesses that have chosen to close, but have not been required to close as directed by central government;

- Businesses that were in administration, are insolvent or where a striking-off notice has been made, are also not eligible for the grant;

- Businesses which have already receive grant payments that equal the maximum levels of EU State Aid permitted under the De minimis and the COVID-19 Temporary State Aid Frameworks.

The deadline for applications is December 2 at 5pm. If funds remain after the closing date, the council will review the scheme and open a further application round.

To see if your business is eligible and to apply, visit the council’s website at https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/business/additional-restrictions-grant-scheme-november-2020, or to request an application form, email covid19businessgrants@eastcambs.gov.uk or call 01353 665555.

