News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Business

‘They deserve it’ - photographer rewards charity with photo

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM March 10, 2022
Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7.

Ely photographer Nicky Still (L inset) visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7. Nicky rewarded manager Maggie and her team with one of her photos. - Credit: Nicky Still

A photographer from Ely has rewarded a local animal charity with a sample of her work as a thank you for the “magnificent work they all do”. 

Nicky Still, who has lived in the city for 21 years and got into photography two years ago, has been using her StillPhotography Facebook page to give people and places in Ely recognition. 

On March 7, Nicky visited the animals charity, Wood Green's charity shop on 26 Market Place in Ely to surprise the manager Maggie and her team with a “very special” photo of Mr Sainsbury’s Garfield.

Ely photographer Nicky Still (L) visited Wood Green's shop in the city on March

Ely photographer Nicky Still (L) visited Wood Green's shop in the city on March 7 to reward manager Maggie (R) and her team with one of her photos. - Credit: Nicky Still

 

“It was an honour to surprise Maggie and the volunteers with a reward that they all deserve,” said Nicky. 

“By helping this amazing charity shop, you’ll be helping animals in need.” 

She added: “That little bit of giving goes a long way so pop in and grab yourself a great bargain while your dog gets a little treat from the lovely kind volunteers.” 

Ely photographer Nicky Still (L) visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7.

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7. - Credit: Nicky Still

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7.

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7. - Credit: Nicky Still

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7.

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7. - Credit: Nicky Still

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7.

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7. - Credit: Nicky Still

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7.

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7. - Credit: Nicky Still


Ely News

Don't Miss

The Humble Pig bar at Slade Paddock campsite Witcham

Planning | Updated

Couple hopes bar plans continue to be a hit with campers

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's r

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Council agrees Leylandlii can be removed at Littleport

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Council agrees enough is enough and trees can go

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The A142 Stuntney Causeway at Ely will be closed from 8pm to 6am from March 7-11.

Cambs Live News

Busy stretch of A142 in Ely set for five-night closure

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon