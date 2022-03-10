Ely photographer Nicky Still (L inset) visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7. Nicky rewarded manager Maggie and her team with one of her photos. - Credit: Nicky Still

A photographer from Ely has rewarded a local animal charity with a sample of her work as a thank you for the “magnificent work they all do”.

Nicky Still, who has lived in the city for 21 years and got into photography two years ago, has been using her StillPhotography Facebook page to give people and places in Ely recognition.

On March 7, Nicky visited the animals charity, Wood Green's charity shop on 26 Market Place in Ely to surprise the manager Maggie and her team with a “very special” photo of Mr Sainsbury’s Garfield.

Ely photographer Nicky Still (L) visited Wood Green's shop in the city on March 7 to reward manager Maggie (R) and her team with one of her photos. - Credit: Nicky Still

“It was an honour to surprise Maggie and the volunteers with a reward that they all deserve,” said Nicky.

“By helping this amazing charity shop, you’ll be helping animals in need.”

She added: “That little bit of giving goes a long way so pop in and grab yourself a great bargain while your dog gets a little treat from the lovely kind volunteers.”

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7. - Credit: Nicky Still

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7. - Credit: Nicky Still

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7. - Credit: Nicky Still

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7. - Credit: Nicky Still

Ely photographer Nicky Still visited Wood Green's shop in the city centre on March 7. - Credit: Nicky Still



