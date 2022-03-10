‘They deserve it’ - photographer rewards charity with photo
- Credit: Nicky Still
A photographer from Ely has rewarded a local animal charity with a sample of her work as a thank you for the “magnificent work they all do”.
Nicky Still, who has lived in the city for 21 years and got into photography two years ago, has been using her StillPhotography Facebook page to give people and places in Ely recognition.
On March 7, Nicky visited the animals charity, Wood Green's charity shop on 26 Market Place in Ely to surprise the manager Maggie and her team with a “very special” photo of Mr Sainsbury’s Garfield.
“It was an honour to surprise Maggie and the volunteers with a reward that they all deserve,” said Nicky.
“By helping this amazing charity shop, you’ll be helping animals in need.”
She added: “That little bit of giving goes a long way so pop in and grab yourself a great bargain while your dog gets a little treat from the lovely kind volunteers.”