Whitings unveil a trio of promotions
- Credit: Whitings
Three promotions have been announced by Whitings LLP, chartered accountants and business advisers.
Nick Edgley becomes a partner in the firm’s Ely office which he joined in 2019.
Nick was raised in Chatteris, attended Isle College in Wisbech and now lives in Mepal.
His specialist area includes inheritance tax, estate planning and trusts.
Also at the Ely office, Harriet Sim has become senior tax manager.
Educated at Soham Village College and Long Road Sixth Form in Cambridge, she walked away from a university placement opting instead for work experience in the tax industry.
She joined Whitings in 2019 and manages a broad portfolio of individuals, assisting with both their annual reporting obligations and also advising on tax planning opportunities.
Mike Blackledge – a former Football League assistant referee – becomes an associate covering the Fenland district including its offices in March, Wisbech and Ramsey.
A tax specialist of 30-years’ experience, his work includes personal and corporate clients advising them on the complex tax issues of running and exiting their businesses.
Mike’s refereeing career included the Championship plus Leagues One and Two.
Today, he concentrates on marathon running having completed eight full and 67 half-marathons. He has two full marathons planned for October.