Viva founder Dan Cllr Schumann felt criticism was unfair and everything about its work and about a £325,000 grant bid was transparent.

Viva founder and councillor Dan Schumann believes the arts and community charity has been unfairly criticised and unnecessarily pitted against other local good causes over a £325,000 grant.

The grant aims to create up to 50 jobs for Soham.

Cllr Schumann says there are many positive aspects of being conditionally awarded the money by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA).

He said these include the fact that it will help to ensure the long-term viability of Spencer Mill by diversifying its income streams and potential uses.

Cllr Josh Schumann (left) addressing the combined authority board meeting which approved a conditional £325,000 grant to Viva. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Schumann said the charity applied for the funding under CAPCA’s market towns programme – which was open to all local groups and organisations and widely consulted upon.

He said the none of the trustees of Viva and all work long hours as volunteers for the charity.

There was a need to constantly forward looking and to consider “every single way” to ensure the long-term sustainability of Spencer Mill” so that it remains a thriving community asset for generations to come.

“We don’t seek to make money, but to be sustainable in the long term”.

Funding from CAPCA would enable them to complete some of the work from the original thoughts for Spencer Mill and by adding a small extension could provide a business hub.

This had become a particularly attractive proposition, he said, since the opening of Soham station.

He added: “We have stuck our neck out at Viva and done something we believe to be transformational and positive for our community”.

Spencer Mill before renovation work began - Credit: CCC

“We have come through two years of hell because of the pandemic and opened a new theatre at what some see as the worst possible time.” he said.

Cllr Schumann felt criticism was unfair and everything about its work and about the application was transparent.

Viva would work to finalise the design for the business hub and submit a planning application.

CAPCA ‘signed off’ on the conditional grant after East Cambridgeshire District Council successfully applied for it.

It was comments made by his brother, councillor Joshua Schumann, deputy leader at East Cambs Council, at the CAPCA board meeting that enraged some residents.

Viva believes re-opening of Soham station will help their proposed business unit at Spencer Mill - Credit: Archant

Cllr Josh Schumann: “Very close to Spencer Mill is a small cluster of industrial units, which have become in state of disrepair and become unviable.”

Viva would develop that area, he said, and it would be helped enormously by the improved connectivity the station offered.

But one businessman wants to know “Did you engage with any of the existing businesses prior to putting in the grant application with regard to how they could benefit or assist in your proposal?

“Could you also address the issue raised around the parking and access to the mill?

Another resident felt that if the units had been empty for years “how about repairing them and giving them to new businesses or businesses that are looking for new big units to rent?”

Cllr Josh Schumann has since emphasised that he did not “aim my comments” at any specific businesses.

Viva fund raising charity shop in Soham - Credit: Viva

A statement from Viva said that their “sole aim is to be a positive force within the community”.

And they added they “would never wish to denigrate or damage any other local organisations or businesses including (but not limited to) any businesses operating on the Ashley Industrial Estate.

“Any comments to the contrary did not originate from Viva and do not represent our view.”

East Cambs Council leader Anna Bailey, responded to alleged disparity between funding for Viva and that for organisations such as the Ross Peers Sports Centre, Soham.

She said a proposal was coming to full council this month to “make capital funds available to support leisure centres in the district”.

Hewdon Consulting Ltd of London drew up the appraisal report that recommended the Viva award.

“If successful they are proposing to build a 3-floor extension to create “flexible office space”.

This office space will be let “and will help to secure a daytime income stream as opposed to solely an evening one, for the charity.”

Viva has been told to submit a “suitable business case” showing the rationale for the project.