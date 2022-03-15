News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Founder feeling 'lucky' as son David joins family firm

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:05 AM March 15, 2022
Updated: 9:25 AM March 15, 2022
David Read after arriving at Whizzle in Sutton

David Read becomes the third family member to join Whizzle Ltd, based in Sutton. - Credit: Whizzle Ltd

The founder of a family firm who has welcomed his son into the business said “we’re lucky to have him on board”. 

David Read has joined Whizzle Ltd, based in Sutton, as trainee general manager. 

David will be the third member of the family in the business, alongside his father and founder, Mark and Jenny, David’s mother and the business’ marketing director. 

Mark said: “Unfortunately, he’s moved out of the house recently so he’ll miss out on the conversations between his mother and I about work at dinnertime, first thing in the morning, evenings, weekends and on holiday.” 

Before joining Whizzle, David worked as an accountant and is undertaking a business degree while he takes on his latest role. 

Mark added: “On a serious note, he is a great talent and we’re lucky to have him on board.” 

Whizzle Ltd was founded in 1989 by Mark and aims to bring “customers the best of the world’s consumable products”, from electrical items to television aerials. 

