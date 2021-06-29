Start-up programmes launched for aspiring women entrepreneurs

Published: 4:33 PM June 29, 2021

Bev Hurley CBE, who champions women in business. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Two new start-up programmes have been launched to help women entrepreneurs turn their business ideas into successful enterprises.

The Business Start-up Programme and Marketing Bootcamp are for women who are about to, or are thinking of starting their own business.

Both are being delivered by award-winning experts on start-ups and focus on the fundamentals of starting a business.

Their aim is to respond to the continuing gender gap in entrepreneurship, which has worsened by the effects of the pandemic.

Bev Hurley CBE, who champions women in business, said: “In these new start-up programmes - designed for women by women - we help clients to be clear on their offerings and what problems they are solving with their product or service from the outset.

“In understanding their proposition from the start, we help them become crystal clear on their sales, marketing and growth strategies.”

The courses are available through The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s Growth Hub.

For more information, visit its website.



