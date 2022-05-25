Brenda Jugg decided to move from Station Road in Soham to home during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has since been "busier than ever". - Credit: Brenda's Flowers

A florist who has become “busier than ever” after moving her East Cambridgeshire business to home believes more success could still be on its way.

Brenda Jugg ran her shop, ‘Brenda’s Flowers’, on Station Road in Soham for 23 years before the Covid-19 pandemic hit two years ago.

“Gradually the amount of passing trade fell, online became more popular and our customers were using our website to order or by telephone,” said Brenda.

“I wanted more home life too as I was finding myself going back to work late at night to finish orders for the next day as we were so busy.”

So, Brenda, who started working in the floristry industry aged 14, was moving stock to her new premises while taking contact-free delivery to local areas during the first lockdown.

From balloons to silk flowers and gift packages, Brenda and her daughter were inundated with customers.

“Just before lockdown 1.0, I made the decision to move my business home and build a new 'mini' shop onto the back of my house,” she said.

“Once we were able to source fresh flowers from our wholesaler, our orders went crazy, doing 120 deliveries a week of balloons and fresh flowers to local towns!”

Brenda and her daughter work at the shop, while Brenda's mother, father and husband also help out. - Credit: Brenda's Flowers

Brenda’s husband and father also help with delivery, while her mother works part-time.

But despite not being able to hire more staff, both Brenda and her daughter have tried to “meet new trends the best we can.

"We were busier than ever!" Brenda said.

“I feel business has increased during Covid as people were unable to visit loved ones for birthdays, anniversaries etc, especially those that live abroad.

“They have now gotten used to being able to order things from the comfort of their home, especially after being stuck in lockdown.”

Working from home has so far been a triumph for Brenda, who opened her first flower shop on Hasse Road, Soham at 21-years-old.

“I believe that if you want to be successful during these challenging times, you need to be present and put in the work,” Brenda added.

“We aim to keep our standards high and continue to increase our social media presence, which we hope will bring new customers, not only local but from across the UK.”

For more information on Brenda’s Flowers, visit: https://www.brendas-flowers.co.uk/ or call 01353 721336.