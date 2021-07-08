Published: 3:08 PM July 8, 2021

Tricolor of Soham was named supplier of the year at the Museums + Heritage Awards for its support during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Tricolor

A consultancy firm which has helped museums, heritage and cultural organisations survive the Covid-19 pandemic has won a national award.

Tricolor of Soham has been named supplier of the year at the Museums + Heritage Awards for its work in providing recovery support to several organisations during the crisis.

"We're passionate about museums, heritage and culture and their importance for people and communities,” Frank Crosby, co-founder of Tricolor, said.

"We were determined to help ensure that these important elements of our culture were not wiped out by the pandemic."

The company were crowned winners based on a public vote after initial nominations were made by clients.

Tricolor has helped museums and heritage organisations continue since March last year as the sector was heavily affected by the pandemic.

Judges said Tricolor “distinguished themselves in a time of crisis” as members volunteered to run free support sessions.

They continued: “They worked with museums and heritage organisations to develop recovery plans and successful funding applications whilst also helping them reimagine and keep long term plans and projects on track.”

Tricolor found out the result at an online ceremony on July 1, and were shortlisted thanks to several free advice and mentoring sessions being run for cultural organisations across the country by its team.

“We supported local museums, castles, historic railways, cathedrals, volunteer groups and wildlife trusts amongst others - all very different organisations, but all facing common threats,” he said.

“We worked with them to help them not just survive, but to aim to thrive.

“We were delighted and humbled to hear that we'd been nominated by the organisations we'd helped, and touched that so many people voted and helped us win.”

Tricolor was founded by Mr Crosby and Sarah Dowd in 2010 to support the development of museums, as well as cultural and heritage organisations.

In its first 10 years, Tricolor has worked with over 200 organisations and helped them raise over £130 million.

Tricolor has worked with clients across the country, from national and local museums to cathedrals and volunteer-run heritage groups.